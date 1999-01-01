Charity Classic

Chairman’s Letter

From August 14th to 16th of 2018, the 20th annual Priddis Greens Charity Classic will be contested on one of the loveliest courses in Canada. This event has evolved over the years from a simple and generous plan by Mr. Bill Beattie and his friends to support Calgary's Prostate Cancer Centre. In the 19 years prior, this charity golf tournament has generated over $6 million in donations to the Prostate Cancer Centre.



The two goals of this event have not changed in 19 years, and this year, the 20th anniversary will be the exact same.

Provide an unbelievable experience to the participants.

The management, staff, members and the tournament committee pride ourselves on being the premier event on the Calgary's charity golf calendar and this year will be no different. The participants can expect to participate in what is sure to be the best event we have ever organized.

Raise money for the Prostate Cancer Centre of Calgary.

As this is the 20th anniversary of this event, we have set a goal to raise $500,000.00. To accomplish this, we have made a few changes to the structure of the event. We have eliminated the various levels of participation and settled on one fee for entry to the event of $7,000.00. We are also offering a title sponsorship opportunity and day sponsorships. We are hoping that each of you in evaluating the Priddis Greens Charity Classic will see the value to continue to participate and help us to reach our fundraising goal.



We look forward to welcoming each of you and your team to the 20th Anniversary Priddis Greens Charity Classic.



-Ross Babcock, Chairman, 403.615.6586

2018 Dates Tuesday, August 14: Gala Evening & Registration at the Clubhouse (6:00 pm)

Wednesday, August 15: Golf competition (8:30 am shotgun)

Thursday, August 16: Golf competition (8:30 am shotgun)

Calgary's Prostate Cancer Centre receives no government funding, Calgary's Prostate Cancer Centre relies solely on the generosity of our local communities and events like the Priddis Greens Charity Classic. Team entry fees pay tournament operating costs with all donations and additional funds raised going to the Prostate Cancer Centre.

If you are looking for an opportunity to entertain your best clients in a first-class atmosphere, or want to put together a team of friends and business associates to enjoy their company and the challenge of golf while contributing to a worthwhile cause, look no further.